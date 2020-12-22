88-year-old woman mugged in Midtown near Central Park Sunday, police search for suspect

Police are looking for this individual, wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery of an 88-year-old woman, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Police launched a search for the man that mugged an 88-year-old woman in Midtown Sunday.

Officials said it happened at around 12:50 p.m. on West 57th Street near Sixth Avenue, when an unknown man walked up behind the woman, pushed her to the ground and took her pocketbook.

Inside the bag were her credit cards, ID, iPhone and cash.

Police said the man is between 30 and 35 years old, stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and was carrying a black backpack.

