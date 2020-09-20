86 arrested at Times Square protest against ICE: NYPD

Manhattan

ICE protest arrests

Eighty-six people were arrested during an ICE protest in Times Square on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, police said.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Times Square on Saturday ended with 86 arrests, police said Sunday.

Many protesters criticized ICE’s treatment of immigrants, including recent claims that migrants were subjected to questionable hysterectomies at a detention center in Georgia.

Others shouted “Black lives matter” and “abolish the police.”

At least a dozen of the arrests took place after protesters refused to move from a street, where they were blocking traffic, WINS-AM reported.

No injuries were reported.

