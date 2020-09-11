8 injured in Harlem apartment fire: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harlem fire.jpeg
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Eight people are injured after a Friday evening apartment fire in Harlem, the FDNY said.

The FDNY got the call for the blaze at 8:36 p.m. on West 135th Street. It was a 3rd floor fire in a 6-story building.

At least 106 fire personnel responded to the fire and eventually got it under control. Eight civilians are being evaluated on the scene of the fire for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Woman calls NYC bakery worker racial slur, refuses to war mask

Virtual fundraiser set for iconic Manhattan church

What's in store for the High Line this season?

Boutique owner uses thrift store to help homeless women, children

NYPD, Guardian Angles step up Chinatown patrols

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Survivor of Boulder shooting recounts his experience

Forecast: Get set for Saturday

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again