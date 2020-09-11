8 injured in Harlem apartment fire: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Eight people are injured after a Friday evening apartment fire in Harlem, the FDNY said.

The FDNY got the call for the blaze at 8:36 p.m. on West 135th Street. It was a 3rd floor fire in a 6-story building.

At least 106 fire personnel responded to the fire and eventually got it under control. Eight civilians are being evaluated on the scene of the fire for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.