8 injured in East Village apartment fire: FDNY

Scene after flames ripped through an East Village apartment building in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, according to the FDNY.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Eight people were hurt when flames ripped through a Manhattan apartment building early Monday, the FDNY said.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 12:40 a.m. for a fire on the first floor of the three-story residential building located on East Sixth Street, near Avenue D, in the East Village.

Firefighters had the all-hands blaze under control by 1:20 a.m., the FDNY said.

Officials said eight people suffered minor injuries, but the details and extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

The FDNY said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

