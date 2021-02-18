72-year-old woman dead in Upper West Side apartment fire: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Authorities launched an investigation after a 72-year-old woman was found dead when a fire broke out at an Upper West Side apartment Wednesday night.

It happened inside the Douglass Houses in Columbus Avenue and 101st Street around 8 p.m.

Authorities responded to the third floor of the apartment to extinguish the fire, police said.

A 72-year-old woman found inside an apartment unit in her bed, unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released, pending family notification.

According to police, the blaze was contained to one apartment unit.

Video from Citizen App showed several firefighters walking in and out of an apartment building with fire trucks surrounding the street.

The Fire Marshal deemed the incident accidental and said a smoke alarm was present and activated.

