71-year-old woman’s arm broken in Manhattan subway station attack

Police have asked for help identifying this woman in connection with a Manhattan subway station attack. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A 71-year-old woman’s arm was broken in a Manhattan subway station attack, police said Tuesday.

The victim argued with another woman inside an elevator in the 168th Street subway station on Sunday evening, officials aid. The attacker shoved the victim out of the elevator, knocking her to the ground.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The attacker left the station and has not yet been arrested. Police have asked for help identifying her. She was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

