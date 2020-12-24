6 make anti-Asian statements, assault maskless woman at Manhattan subway station: police

Police are searching for six people who allegedly assaulted a maskless woman inside a subway station in Manhattan earlier this month.

MANHATTAN — Six people are sought after allegedly assaulting a maskless woman and making anti-Asian comments while inside a subway station in Manhattan earlier this month, police said Thursday.

It happened on Dec. 17 around 1:45 p.m. inside the subway station at Avenue of the Americas and West Fourth Street.

A 32-year-old woman was riding the southbound A train when she was approached by six people who engaged in a verbal dispute over her not wearing a mask while on public transportation, police said.

The suspects then made anti-Asian statements related to COVID-19, authorities said.

The dispute escalated into a physical encounter, in which the victim was allegedly punched in the face multiple times.

She suffered bruising and pain, but refused medical attention, according to police

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

