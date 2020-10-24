7 injured, including 2 NYPD officers, in East Harlem fire: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Seven people are injured, including two NYPD officer, in an apartment fire in East Harlem Saturday, the FDNY said.
The fire department got a coll at 5:29 p.m. for the blaze which was on 5th Avenue. The fire was on the second floor of a six-story apartment.
The seven injured, including five civilians, were treated and taken to a local hospital. The fire was under control by 6:17 p.m., according to the FDNY.
No cause for the fire was given.