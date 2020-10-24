7 injured, including 2 NYPD officers, in East Harlem fire: FDNY

Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Seven people are injured, including two NYPD officer, in an apartment fire in East Harlem Saturday, the FDNY said.

The fire department got a coll at 5:29 p.m. for the blaze which was on 5th Avenue. The fire was on the second floor of a six-story apartment.

The seven injured, including five civilians, were treated and taken to a local hospital. The fire was under control by 6:17 p.m., according to the FDNY.

No cause for the fire was given.

