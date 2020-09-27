4 arrested after police, protesters clash in West Village, NYPD says

Four people were arrested by police when officers clashed with protesters in the West Village on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, according to the NYPD.

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Four protesters were arrested Saturday night after police and demonstrators clashed in the West Village, according to the NYPD.

Video from the scene on Hudson Street near 10th Avenue shows a standoff between protesters and police until the officers rush across the street toward the demonstrators.

Officers are seen in the video struggling to take at least one person into custody as protesters scatter down the street.

The arrests happened as bystanders enjoying outdoor dining at several nearby restaurants looked on, video shows.

Multiple people were just arrested outside 6th precinct in West Village, NY.



? By Oliya Scootercaster (FNTV https://t.co/KCfJ0kwvkq) desk@scootercaster.com for licensing pic.twitter.com/7V8ZQfLvD8 — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 27, 2020

An NYPD spokesperson said three people who were arrested received desk appearance tickets. The fourth person who was arrested tried to bite an officer and was charged with attempted assault of a police officer, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

Eight additional people were given disorderly conduct summons, police said.

The clash with police was reportedly connected to a prior incident at Washington Square Park, where officers broke up a gathering with a DJ, prompting protesters to march to the 6th Precinct, according to the New York Post.