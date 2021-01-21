33-year-old man found stabbed to death in East Harlem apartment: police

Police on the scene after a 33-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in an East Harlem apartment late Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, the NYPD said.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in a Manhattan apartment at a NYCHA complex late Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. for a man stabbed inside a 14th-floor apartment at the Taft Houses on Fifth Avenue, near East 115th Street in East Harlem.

Responding officers discovered the 33-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to the torso, police said.

EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending proper family notification.

There were no arrests as of Thursday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.

