3-year-old kidnapped from Manhattan park found safe: NYPD

Manhattan

Dale Smith

Dale Smith

MIDTOWN WEST, Manhattan — A 3-year-old was found safe on Saturday after he was kidnapped from a Manhattan park by his mother’s ex-boyfriend on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Majesty Brown and his 22-year-old mother were inside McCaffrey Playground, located at Ninth Avenue and West 43rd Street, around 5 p.m. on Thursday when she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Dale Smith, police said.

Smith then left the park with the toddler without his mother’s permission or the authority to do so, police said.

The NYPD released photos of Smith and Majesty early Saturday morning. The toddler was found safe late Saturday night, but no arrests have been made, according to police.

Smith, 20, is about 5’8″ tall, with brown eyes and black braided hair, police said. He has a tattoo that reads “DALE” on his left arm and a tattoo that reads “LOYALTY” on his right arm, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

