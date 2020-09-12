3-year-old kidnapped from Manhattan park by mom’s ex-boyfriend: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN WEST, Manhattan — Police are looking for a 3-year-old who was kidnapped by his mother’s ex-boyfriend in Manhattan on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Majesty Brown and his 22-year-old mother were inside McCaffrey Playground, located at Ninth Avenue and West 43rd Street, around 5 p.m. when she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Dale Smith, police said on Saturday.

Smith then left the park with the boy without his mother’s permission or the authority to do so, police said.

Majesty was described by police as about 3’5″ tall, 45 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with orange letters, black jeans and yellow sneakers with “700” on the sides.

Smith, 20, is about 5’8″ tall, with brown eyes and black braided hair, police said. He has a tattoo that reads “DALE” on his left arm and a tattoo that reads “LOYALTY” on his right arm, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

