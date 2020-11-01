3 shot, including 8-year-old girl, in Harlem: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape at a crime scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Three people were shot Saturday night in Harlem, police said.

The incident occurred at 7:04 p.m. in front of supermarket on Lenox Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to the right arm. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities were informed that there were two additional victims shot in front of the supermarket who walked to the hospital. They were a 39-year-old male shot in his right arm and an 8-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her right knee. They are both listed in stable condition.

A preliminary police investigation has determined the victims were not the intended targets.

No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida, police say

Suspect in Times Square shooting arrestes

Village icon Blue Note Jazz Club returns with summer jazz festival

﻿New view revealed from highest public outdoor observation deck in Midtown

Tourist safety becomes new concern after recent attacks

Protests come to NYC as Middle East tensions rise again

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss