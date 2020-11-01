3 shot, including 8-year-old girl, in Harlem: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Three people were shot Saturday night in Harlem, police said.

The incident occurred at 7:04 p.m. in front of supermarket on Lenox Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to the right arm. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities were informed that there were two additional victims shot in front of the supermarket who walked to the hospital. They were a 39-year-old male shot in his right arm and an 8-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her right knee. They are both listed in stable condition.

A preliminary police investigation has determined the victims were not the intended targets.

No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.