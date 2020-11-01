3 shot, including 8-year-old girl, in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — Three people were shot Saturday night in Harlem, police said.
The incident occurred at 7:04 p.m. in front of supermarket on Lenox Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to the right arm. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Authorities were informed that there were two additional victims shot in front of the supermarket who walked to the hospital. They were a 39-year-old male shot in his right arm and an 8-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her right knee. They are both listed in stable condition.
A preliminary police investigation has determined the victims were not the intended targets.
No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.