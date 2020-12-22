2 shot, another injured in East Village home invasion: police

Scene where police say two people were shot Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Two people were shot and a third was injured after a home invasion in the East Village Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place at East 4th Walk at around 9:40 p.m. Two men were shot in the hip and pelvis by the intruders, a third was hit with an unknown object.

The three victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene. The suspects and the victims are believed to know each other. No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

