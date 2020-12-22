2 shot, another injured in East Village home invasion: police

Scene where police say two people were shot Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Two people were shot and a third was injured after a home invasion in the East Village Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place at East 4th Walk at around 9:40 p.m. Two men were shot in the hip and pelvis by the intruders, a third was hit with an unknown object.

The three victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene. The suspects and the victims are believed to know each other. No arrests have been made, authorities said.

