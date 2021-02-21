2-year-old boy punched, man attacked in separate Harlem subway station incidents

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 2-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were attacked in separate Harlem subway station incidents this weekend.

The boy was on a C train near the 116th Street stop around 3:10 p.m. Saturday when he was punched by an unknown woman, an NYPD detective said. An adult woman with the boy had argued with the attacker and it escalated. The suspect aimed for the woman with the boy, but she missed and hit the child.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the woman is in her 40s.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor pain, police said.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, a 32-year-old man suffered minor lacerations to his extremities in an attack near the 110th Street and Lenox stop on the northbound No. 2 train, official said.

No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a man last seen in dark clothing.

