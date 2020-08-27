Man, woman slashed by thief in midtown robbery, police say

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Two people were injured when an unknown man slashed them in a Midtown Manhattan robbery Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officials said it happened at around 1:00 p.m., where several people were engaged in a dispute near the corner of 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, steps from Bryant Park.
According to police, an unidentified man slashed a 44-year-old man in the torso and a 32-year-old woman in the arm after taking her cellphone.
The attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction, cops said.
Their injuries were said to not be life-threatening, though no condition was given.
The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of a man they’re looking for, describing him as about 30 to 40 years old, standing around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing red pants, black shoes and no shirt.
Editor’s Note: Police originally reported the victims as being two women attacked in a stabbing or slashing.