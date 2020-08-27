Man, woman slashed by thief in midtown robbery, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Two people were injured when an unknown man slashed them in a Midtown Manhattan robbery Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officials said it happened at around 1:00 p.m., where several people were engaged in a dispute near the corner of 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, steps from Bryant Park.

According to police, an unidentified man slashed a 44-year-old man in the torso and a 32-year-old woman in the arm after taking her cellphone.

The attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction, cops said.

Their injuries were said to not be life-threatening, though no condition was given.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of a man they’re looking for, describing him as about 30 to 40 years old, standing around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing red pants, black shoes and no shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Editor’s Note: Police originally reported the victims as being two women attacked in a stabbing or slashing.

Enjoy a spring-like stretch of days ahead