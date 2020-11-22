2 women dead after fire in Washington Heights high-rise apartment building: NYPD

Two women died after a fire broke out in a Washington Heights high-rise apartment building on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, police said.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Two women died early Sunday after a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in upper Manhattan, police said.

Firefighters rushed to the 24th floor of 260 Audubon Ave. in Washington Heights around 12:20 a.m.

Two women, a 37-year-old and 73-year-old, suffered smoke inhalation and were pronounced dead at area hospitals, police said.

The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.

The FDNY fire marshal said the cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. Smoke alarms were present but not working, according to the fire department.

