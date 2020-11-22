2 women dead after fire in Washington Heights high-rise apartment building: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
manhattan fatal fire

Two women died after a fire broke out in a Washington Heights high-rise apartment building on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, police said.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Two women died early Sunday after a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in upper Manhattan, police said.

Firefighters rushed to the 24th floor of 260 Audubon Ave. in Washington Heights around 12:20 a.m.

Two women, a 37-year-old and 73-year-old, suffered smoke inhalation and were pronounced dead at area hospitals, police said.

The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.

The FDNY fire marshal said the cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. Smoke alarms were present but not working, according to the fire department.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published over offensive depictions

NYPD commissioner talks leadership changes, attacks against Asian community

Yankee Stadium, Javits Center offer overnight vaccinations

Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living 6 blocks apart

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlines roadmap to recovery for NYC

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Wednesday warmup before chilly end to the week

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

New Yorkers protest outside governor's office, call for resignation