2 people shot, killed in apparent murder-suicide in lower Manhattan: NYPD

Two people were shot dead in lower Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in lower Manhattan Monday morning, police said.

Officers who were called to the corner of Morris and Greenwich streets around 9:19 a.m. found a man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the NYPD.

The 40-year-old woman was shot in the head and torso, and had a laceration to the neck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The 46-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a laceration to the neck, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said the man shot the woman before turning the firearm on himself.

A firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene, police said.

The names of the victims are being withheld by police until their families are notified.

