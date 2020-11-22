2 men fatally stabbed in separate Manhattan attacks, police say

Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Two men were fatally stabbed in separate attacks in Manhattan on Saturday, police said.

One victim was found with a stab wound to his torso at the corner of West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue in Midtown around 9:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Earlier Saturday, around 5:50 a.m., a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the torso on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Park Avenue, in East Harlem, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identities of both victims are being withheld by police until their families are notified.

No arrests have been made in either case, police said.

