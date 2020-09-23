2 injured when SUV plows into Chelsea T-Mobile store: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
suv-into-t-mobile-store-chelsea-sept-23.jpeg

AIR11 was over the scene after an SUV crashed into a T-Mobile storefront on West 17th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood early Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHELSEA, Manhattan — At least two people were hurt when a vehicle crashed into a storefront in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood early Wednesday, the FDNY said.

AIR11 was over the scene after the SUV plowed into the T-Mobile store on West 17th Street, near Sixth Avenue, just after 6 a.m., officials said.

A red car was also seen with damages at the location but details of the incident were initially unclear.

Police said a passenger from the vehicle had been safely removed.

Officials said EMS responded and took two people to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Christians mark second pandemic Easter with social distancing, masks and church capacity limits

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer