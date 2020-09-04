2 injured, including firefighter, in Manhattan apartment blaze

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
manhattan apt fire.jpg

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured when a fire broke out at a Manhattan apartment building, authorities said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — At least two people, including a firefighter, were injured when a fire broke out at a Manhattan apartment building, fire officials said.

It happened around 9:48 a.m. in the vicinity of Ninth Avenue and West 56 Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

About 60 members of the FDNY arrived to put out the fire at a six-story apartment building, fire officials said.

One civilian was injured, FDNY said. He was prounced dead five days later, according to police.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

A man was taken into custody that same day and faces arson and attempted arson charges, police said.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

How to inspire happiness with Gabby Bernstein

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday