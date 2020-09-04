2 injured, including firefighter, in Manhattan apartment blaze

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured when a fire broke out at a Manhattan apartment building, authorities said.

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — At least two people, including a firefighter, were injured when a fire broke out at a Manhattan apartment building, fire officials said.

It happened around 9:48 a.m. in the vicinity of Ninth Avenue and West 56 Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

About 60 members of the FDNY arrived to put out the fire at a six-story apartment building, fire officials said.

One civilian was injured, FDNY said. He was prounced dead five days later, according to police.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

A man was taken into custody that same day and faces arson and attempted arson charges, police said.