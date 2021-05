This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two people were hospitalized in a stabbing in Harlem Friday, according to the FDNY.

The call came in at around 7:15 p.m. for a stabbing at W. 145th Street and Lenox Avenue, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Conditions were not available for either victim.

This is a developing story.