2 hospitalized after car strikes cyclists near Madison Square Park: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Two people have been hospitalized after a car struck cyclists Saturday night in Madison Square Park.

The incident took place just after 7 p.m. at West 25th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan. Both the FDNY and NYPD received reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police say an SUV hit two bicyclists. They were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.