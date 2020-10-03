2 hospitalized after car strikes cyclists near Madison Square Park: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Screen Shot 2020-10-03 at 9.16.50 PM.png
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Two people have been hospitalized after a car struck cyclists Saturday night in Madison Square Park.

The incident took place just after 7 p.m. at West 25th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan. Both the FDNY and NYPD received reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police say an SUV hit two bicyclists. They were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Harlem moms fight to fix broken doors

New Yorkers protest in wake of former officer being charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

Civil rights leaders call for justice for Daunte Wright

Harlem baby's death torments two babysitters

Lawmakers to debate anti-Asian hate crimes bill amid rise in attacks against Asian community

Rats take over Harlem building

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss