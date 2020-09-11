2 arrested in attack on MTA bus driver in Manhattan: police

Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of assaulting a bus driver.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police have arrested a man and woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver after he ejected them from his bus in Manhattan in August, the NYPD said Friday.

According to police, Juan Ortiz, 35, and Shady Newton, 26, are now facing assault charges for the attack.

The NYPD said both of the alleged attackers are homeless.

Back on Aug. 31, the 35-year-old bus operator was traveling on his route aboard an M2 bus when he noticed two passengers threatening another passenger, police said.

The bus driver kicked the man and woman off the bus along Lafayette and East 8th streets before parking the bus in the vicinity of Astor Place and Third Avenue to take a break, according to police.

The man and woman who had just been ejected from the bus approached the vehicle and forcibly opened the door, authorities said.

The man then stated to the woman “beat him up,” and she proceeded to punch the bus driver before they fled, police said.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries to his head, police said.