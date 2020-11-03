18-year-old fatally shot in head in Upper Manhattan: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — The NYPD is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot at a Manhattan NYCHA complex early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. after a 911 call of a male shot inside 2937 Frederick Douglass Blvd., a building at the Polo Grounds Towers complex on the border of Harlem and Washington Heights, according to police.

Cops found the 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, officials said.

EMS responded and rushed the teen to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene but that the investigation remained ongoing Tuesday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending proper family notification.

