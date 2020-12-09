18-year-old arrested for pushing traffic agent to ground in Hell’s Kitchen: police

Surveillance images of a man, and his Cadillac SUV, police said pushed an NYPD traffic enforcement agent to the ground as she tried to write him a ticket for being parked illegally on 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — An 18-year-old Manhattan man is facing assault charges after police said he was caught on camera shoving a female traffic agent to the ground as she tried to write him a parking ticket.

The NYPD said Tuesday that Efrain Burgos was arrested and now faces second-degree assault charges.

Burgos lives less than 10 blocks from where the incident happened, on 10th Avenue near West 49th Street, on the morning of Dec. 2.

Police said the 63-year-old traffic agent was writing Burgos a ticket for his illegally parked white Cadillac SUV when the two got into an argument that ended with the man pushing her to the ground.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the man in line at a deli before running outside toward his parked vehicle and the traffic agent.

While the initial argument is just out of view, the victim can be seen falling to the ground before the man jumped in the SUV and drove off.

Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital with neck pain and a lower back injury.