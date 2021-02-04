$165,000 in merchandise stolen from SoHo Chanel store part of robbery pattern, NYPD says

SOHO, Manhattan — Four people robbed a Chanel store in SoHo Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed to PIX11 Thursday.

Police said it happened Tuesday at around 2 p.m. at the store on Spring Street near Wooster Street.

Four people entered the store and began removing handbags, police said.

In total, 44 bags were stolen, with a value totaling $165,000, the NYPD said.

Security guards at the store said one of the suspects showed the butt of a gun, according to officers.

Police said it’s not a standalone incident, and that it’s a part of a string of heists that date back to September. The crew is known to people in the area.

Officials said the individuals rent vehicles from New Jersey to carry out their robberies, and often times use stolen license plates.

While police said they have some persons of interest, the suspects have capitalized on the now-widespread use of face coverings. Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).