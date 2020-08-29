16 injured in NJ Transit bus crash near Lincoln Tunnel: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ Transit bus crash

At least 15 people were injured in a bus crash near the Port Authority terminal on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, fire officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HELL’S KITCHEN — At least 16 people were injured when a bus crashed into a median near the Lincoln Tunnel Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY was called to West 39th Street near 10th Avenue for reports of a crash around 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Videos and photos from the scene show the front of a NJ Transit bus smashed into a median.

“There were multiple patients laying on the floor around the vehicle and then multiple patients who were still trapped inside the vehicle,” FDNY Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said during a briefing at the scene.

At least one person was listed as severely critical, Ramdayal said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals and four more were treated by EMS at the scene, officials said. Their conditions ranged from severely critical to stable with non-critical injuries, according to Ramdayal.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit said the vehicle involved was a 156 Line bus that originated from Fort Lee and was headed to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Port Authority Police.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Harlem School of the Arts reopens

No hot water at Manhattan NYCHA building

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis