16 injured in NJ Transit bus crash near Lincoln Tunnel: FDNY

At least 15 people were injured in a bus crash near the Port Authority terminal on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, fire officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HELL’S KITCHEN — At least 16 people were injured when a bus crashed into a median near the Lincoln Tunnel Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY was called to West 39th Street near 10th Avenue for reports of a crash around 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Videos and photos from the scene show the front of a NJ Transit bus smashed into a median.

“There were multiple patients laying on the floor around the vehicle and then multiple patients who were still trapped inside the vehicle,” FDNY Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said during a briefing at the scene.

At least one person was listed as severely critical, Ramdayal said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals and four more were treated by EMS at the scene, officials said. Their conditions ranged from severely critical to stable with non-critical injuries, according to Ramdayal.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit said the vehicle involved was a 156 Line bus that originated from Fort Lee and was headed to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Port Authority Police.