15-year-old Manhattan boy with autism found safe after going missing, family says

A smiling Stephon Hudson, 15, seen in the hospital for a check up after being reunited with his family. The non-verbal teen with autism was found safe Thursday after going missing early Wednesday near his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, family says.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A 15-year-old boy with autism has been found safe Thursday morning after he went missing Wednesday, according to his family.

Stephon Hudson, whom authorities said is non-verbal and on the autism spectrum, was found sleeping on a bench by custodial staff inside a school near East 109th Street and Second Avenue in East Harlem, his family told PIX11’s Kirstin Cole.

Family member Barbara Felder said the boy left the house with his backpack early Wednesday and tried to walk to his own school near East 129th Street and Third Avenue, but ended up walking over two miles to the school where he was found 24 hours later.

“Thank you all, for all your support,” a smiling Felder said. “We’re just elated…his mother is ecstatic.”

While there were no signs of any injury, the family took the boy to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Felder said the teen was eating everything they bring him, considering he likely went 24 hours without any food or water.

Police originally said Wednesday that the boy left his family’s home on West 91st Street at 6 a.m. Wednesday and was then seen walking northbound on Central Park West near 100th Street.

Editor’s note: Authorities initially reported a different age for the boy.