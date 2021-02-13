11 protesters arrested, press photographer assaulted in Midtown: NYPD

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police arrested nearly a dozen anti-NYPD protesters and a member of the press was assaulted during a demonstration in Manhattan Friday night, according to the NYPD.

The protest took place around 9 p.m. near the New York Hilton at West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown, officials said Saturday.

The demonstration was peaceful until an American flag was burned and protesters rushed at police officers, according to the NYPD.

The situation quickly dissolved into chaos as police vehicles were vandalized and a mob attacked a Daily News photographer, police said.

The Daily News identified the photographer as Sam Costanza, who said a group of 10 to 15 protesters attacked him. The photographer said he might have a broken nose, according to The Daily News.

Eleven protesters were arrested, police said. Ten of those arrested were charged with unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct, per the NYPD.

One protester, 19-year-old Angel Rivera, was charged with assaulting a police officer, officials said. Rivera allegedly bit an officer in the leg and kicked other officers during the melee.

