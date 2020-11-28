10-year-old hospitalized after being slashed on Upper West Side: police

Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being slashed on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Saturday, police said.

Authorities got a call for the incident at 2:37 p.m. The slashing happened in the Frederick Douglass Houses on West 104th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said. He is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Details are scant at this stage, but the NYPD told PIX11 News they’re looking for a female with dreadlocks who police believe lived with the boy and his father. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Neighbors said they heard an argument before the slashing. They also said that the woman was a schoolteacher and that the boy’s father was not at home at the time.

This is a developing story.

