1 person shot in Times Square: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
man shot in times square.jpeg

Police were on scene after a man was shot in Times Square Aug. 31, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A man was shot in Times Square early Monday, authorities said.

It happened in the vicinity of 46th Street and Broadway around 5:47 a.m., according to FDNY officials.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Another person was taken to the hospital, FDNY officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

Carolines comedy club founder Caroline Hirsch on reopening and women in stand-up

Harlem School of the Arts reopens

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn