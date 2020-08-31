1 person shot in Times Square: police

Police were on scene after a man was shot in Times Square Aug. 31, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A man was shot in Times Square early Monday, authorities said.

It happened in the vicinity of 46th Street and Broadway around 5:47 a.m., according to FDNY officials.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Another person was taken to the hospital, FDNY officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.