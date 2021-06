This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — The FDNY responded to a high-rise fire at the Manhattan Detention Complex Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. at the White Street building. Several units operated on the scene of the fire.

One person was being evaluated for a minor injury, according to the FDNY.