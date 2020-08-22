1 dead, 1 injured after jet ski collision in Harlem River: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is dead and another man is injured after a jet ski collision in the Harlem River Saturday evening, the FDNY and NYPD said.

The FDNY received a call at around 7:45 p.m., while police confirmed a water rescue at 8 p.m. Authorities say the two jet skis collided in the river near West 203rd Street and Ninth Avenue.

Witnesses pulled both men from the water, police said. They were unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other injured person, a 37-year-old man, was treated and refused transport to a hospital, according to the FDNY.

No criminality is suspected as of Sunday, police said.