1 arrested after Midtown hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist, passenger

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — One person has been arrested following a hit-and-run in Tudor City Thursday evening that injured a motorcycle operator and passenger, according to police.

Officers attempted to make a stop at 41st Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan when the car fled and struck a motorcycle, injuring two riders, police said.

After hitting the motorcycle, the car fled, and someone in the car threw something out of the window, officers said.

From there, the car hit another vehicle at 44th Street and Second Avenue, where several people exited and abandoned the car, police said.

One arrest was made and a gun was recovered, according to police. Officers are still searching for other suspects.

Conditions of those injured have not yet been released.