1 arrested, 1 man sought in connection with robbery of teen with autism: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man has been arrested and police are searching for a second in connection with the robbery of a 14-year-old boy with autism in Lower Manhattan Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident took place at 11:30 a.m on Lafayette Street. One of the two men held the victim against a scaffolding pole while the second took his property, both striking the victim in the face repeatedly. According to authorities, the victim cried and screamed for help but bystanders did nothing.

The two individuals removed the victim’s jacket and his shoulder bag that contained his wallet, $4 in cash and his cell phone. They fled southbound on Lafayette Avenue. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Charles Destefano, 35, has been arrested and charged with robbery while the second man remains at large. He’s described as a bearded man last seen in a hooded coat, a pink sweater, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com] or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.