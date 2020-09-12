Man wanted for pattern of robberies on 6 train: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A man is wanted for a series of four robberies on the 6 train, police said.

The first incident took place on September 7 at 5 p.m. A 19-year-old man was approached by three unidentified men who punched him in the face and grabbed his neck before demanding his property. An Apple Watch, iPhone, gold chain and air pods were taken, valued at approximately $940.

The second incident happened three days later at 5:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man boarded the 6 train at Ferris Place and Westchester Square when he was accosted and punched by three unidentified men. They took his cellphone, air pods and keys before fleeing.

The third incident took place at 6:40 p.m. the same day. A 45-year-old man was approached by the three men, who demanded his property. They took $80 from his wallet and punched him before fleeing on foot.

The final incident happened nearly a half hour later at 7:15 p.m. at the Hunts Point station, where a 26-year-old man boarded before being approached by the three men. They grabbed his cellphone and fled.

The man police are looking for is described as an adult man, medium build and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers, red hat, black gloves and seen carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com] or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

