Man released from jail after 24 years for crime that points to another suspect

NEW YORK — After nearly a quarter of a century behind bars, a man from the northern New York City suburbs is back home, on bail for crimes that he and his many supporters say he didn’t commit.

Evidence, including testimony that exonerated his co-defendant, also points to the innocence of Andrew Krivak, 43. His legal team is hoping that his case will soon be thrown out.

Krivak was arrested in 1995, accused in the rape and murder of Josette Wright, 12. His best friend, Anthony DiPippo, 43, was also arrested and charged with the crimes.

Both men were convicted and they were sentenced to 25 years to life in 1997.

DiPippo was exonerated four years ago following two retrials, the last of which had overwhelming evidence pointing to another man, sex crime convict Howard Gombert, being the perpetrator.

DiPippo won nearly $15 million in settlement money over the mishandling of his case.

Krivak, however, had remained in prison because he had confessed to the crime. He had quickly recanted, and has long claimed that his confession was false and coerced.

His confession came after Krivak, who was 19 at the time, failed a lie detector test. It was the same method carried out by the same investigator, Daniel Stephens, to coerce a false confession from another teenage rape and murder suspect six years earlier.

In that case, suspect Jeffrey Deskovic was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1991. However, DNA evidence ended up exonerating Deskovic in 2006.

The DNA showed that a career homicidal criminal had committed the crime. Deskovic also ended up being able to prove that investigator Stephens had used a lie detector test to force a false confession from him.

When Krivak was released on Friday, he first hugged Deskovic, who used a portion of the nearly $55 million he was awarded over his wrongful conviction to establish a foundation that advocates for other wrongfully convicted people.

The Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation has advocated for both Krivak and DiPippo.

An appeals court is now considering Krivak’s case. In the meantime, he’s being held in house arrest on $500,000 bail. The Deskovic Foundation provided the bail payment.