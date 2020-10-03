Man fatally stabbed on Subway in Manhattan: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A man was fatally stabbed after a dispute on the J/Z Uptown line on the Subway Saturday, police said.

It happened at the Chambers Street/Centre Street station before 3 p.m.. A man in his 20s was involved in a dispute with another man when the other man stabbed him multiple times in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, police are looking for the suspect.