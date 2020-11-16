Man attacked by group, beaten in Brooklyn intersection: NYPD

A man was attacked in Brooklyn, beaten in the street by a group of people, police said (NYPD).

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was attacked by a group of people at a Bed-Stuy intersection Halloween night, with the assault caught on video, according to police.

The man, 38, was chased by a group of men and assaulted. He was kicked and punched and suffered a large cut to his face, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

Video shows the incident.

Police are investigating this attack that happened in Brooklyn, and they’re asking for your help. pic.twitter.com/zJiiN1DuoJ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 17, 2020

It happened on Mother Gaston Boulevard near Marion Street in Bed-Stuy near Bushwick on Oct. 31 around 9:30 p.m.

