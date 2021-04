SWAN LAKE, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested Thursday in connection with a double homicide in Swan Lake, state police said.

Chasity Cutway, 37, and David Host, 32, were both charged with first-degree murder and burglary for “intentionally” causing the death of Glenn and Derek Travis at their Murphy Road residence.

No further information about the case was available. Cutway and Host are slated to be arraigned in court later Friday.