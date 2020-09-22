Man accused of causing subway derailment arraigned, held on bail

An A train derailed at the Eighth Avenue-14th Street station in Manhattan on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, officials said.

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man accused of causing the derailment of a subway train, causing major damage and creating a transit nightmare, was arraigned Monday.

According to court documents, Demetrius Harvard, 30, is charged with assault, criminal tampering, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and unlawful interference with a railroad train.

Cash bail was set $50,000 or $150,000 bond.

He’s due back in court on Friday.

First responders were called to the Eighth Avenue-14th Street station in Chelsea just after 8:15 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said a northbound A train struck debris on the tracks as it was pulling into the station, causing the wheels on the front car to derail.

The train then scraped four columns that separate northbound and southbound tracks, Feinberg said.

Service was fully restored by the Monday morning rush hour.

Police said Harvard threw the debris onto the track, according to an NYPD spokesman. That debris was later identified as a metal tie plate or D plate.

According to the NYPD, Harvard has 12 past arrests dating back to 2012, including criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and menacing with a metal pipe.

Just weeks ago on Sept. 5, police said he allegedly threw a metal barricade through an MTA bus window in Chelsea, near Eighth Avenue and West 22nd Street.

Lauren Cook, Magee Hickey and Anthony DiLorenzo contributed.