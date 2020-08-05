‘Vast majority’ of ConEd customers will have power by Sunday night, company says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After Isaias many are still without power in the tri-state area and ConEd says it may be until the end of the weekend before they get it back.

The company says they will finish bringing back power to “the vast majority” of their 300,000 customers who lost power by Sunday night. They claim crews have already restored power to over 119,000 customers.

“Our employees have done an incredible job of responding when our customers needed them the most,” said Robert Schimmenti, the company’s senior vice president of electric operations. “They’ve had quite a summer, first with the back-to-back heat waves and now with this historic storm.”

Isaias caused the second-most outages in Con Edison’s history, with only Superstorm Sandy and the ensuing nor’easter leaving more with no power back in 2012.

The most without power remain in Westchester County, where ConEd still needs to restore it to 96,000. About 90,000 are still without power within the five boroughs of New York City.

ConEd says that their crews give priority to repairs that bring power back to as many people quickly as possible, before dealing with smaller groups and individual customers. Some of those smaller groups may not have power back until early next week.