Major winter storm causes power outages in parts of NY, NJ

Some residents began to lose power Monday across New York and New Jersey as a whopper of a storm moved into the region.

The nor’easter ramped up later in the day, with snow and wind growing in strength in the afternoon and bringing an increased risk of downed power lines and outages.

New York

Con Edison reported 281 customers in the New York City area without power as of 9:10 p.m. Queens was dealing with the most outages.

PSEG Long Island reported 5,382 of its approximately 1.1 million customers were without service as of 9 p.m.. The vast majority of outages were in Suffolk County. As of 8:45 p.m., the agency had restored power to more than 11,600 customers.

New Jersey

As of 9 p.m., PSE&G reported 820 of its approximately 2.3 million customers were without service. As of 8:30 p.m., PSE&G had restored power to nearly 3,700 customers.

Jersey Central Power & Light reported 1,570 customers without power as of 9 p.m. Most of the outages were in Monmouth County.

This story was updated as outage numbers changed across New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Westchester County and Rockland County.