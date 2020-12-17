Major winter storm causes power outages across NY, NJ

NEW YORK — As a major nor’easter continued slamming the tri-state region with heavy snow and strong winds Thursday morning, some residents woke up to power outages.

As of 3:15 p.m., the following outages were reported across our area:

Con Edison



Brooklyn: 162 customers without service

Bronx: 94 customers without service

Manhattan: 22 customers without service

Queens: 152 customers without service

Staten Island: 37 customers without service (as of noon, numbers have not been updated since)

Westchester: 47 customers without service

PSE&G Long Island



400 customers without service, with the majority in Suffolk County

PSEG New Jersey



Around 70 customers without service, primarily spread across Bergen, Union and Essex counties

Jersey City Power & Light



101 customers without service, primarily in Monmouth county

Orange & Rockland



115 customers in Orange County, New York without service

10 customers in Rockland, New York without service

Officials have encouraged people to stay off the roads so municipal crews can clear roads and utility crews can restore power if necessary.

A spokesperson for PSE&G on Long Island gave the PIX11 Morning News an update on outages and how crews are working to restore service:

PSEG update: Long Island power outages amid snowstorm

You can report an outage to PSE&G through their mobile app, website or call center.

Con Ed’s Alfonso Quiroz also reminded New Yorkers to stay away from downed power lines.

Since Sandy, Quiroz said Con Edison has spent over $1 billion to improve infrastructure to help make sure customers keep power.