Major winter storm causes power outages across NY, NJ

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Con Edison power outages in snow

File photo: Con Edison works on power outages amid snow.

NEW YORK — As a major nor’easter continued slamming the tri-state region with heavy snow and strong winds Thursday morning, some residents woke up to power outages.

As of 3:15 p.m., the following outages were reported across our area:

Con Edison

  • Brooklyn: 162 customers without service
  • Bronx: 94 customers without service
  • Manhattan: 22 customers without service
  • Queens: 152 customers without service
  • Staten Island: 37 customers without service (as of noon, numbers have not been updated since)
  • Westchester: 47 customers without service

PSE&G Long Island

  • 400 customers without service, with the majority in Suffolk County

PSEG New Jersey

  • Around 70 customers without service, primarily spread across Bergen, Union and Essex counties

Jersey City Power & Light

  • 101 customers without service, primarily in Monmouth county

Orange & Rockland

  • 115 customers in Orange County, New York without service
  • 10 customers in Rockland, New York without service

Officials have encouraged people to stay off the roads so municipal crews can clear roads and utility crews can restore power if necessary.

A spokesperson for PSE&G on Long Island gave the PIX11 Morning News an update on outages and how crews are working to restore service:

PSEG update: Long Island power outages amid snowstorm

You can report an outage to PSE&G through their mobile app, website or call center.

Con Ed’s Alfonso Quiroz also reminded New Yorkers to stay away from downed power lines.

Since Sandy, Quiroz said Con Edison has spent over $1 billion to improve infrastructure to help make sure customers keep power.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

@PIX11News on Twitter