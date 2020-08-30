Magician David Blaine moves balloon stunt from NYC to Arizona

Magician David Blaine is pulling off a vanishing act: instead of floating over New York City while holding balloons on Monday, he’ll perform the act in Arizona in a few days.
Blaine announced the change Sunday, saying the stunt, which has been 10 years in the making, “is beyond anything that I could’ve imagined.”
“It’s also really complex so it will now take place in Arizona,” he said. I’m hoping to ascend in a few days.”
He said he hopes to launch Sept. 1 or Sept. 2, but it depends on wind.
#DavidBlaineAscension is beyond anything that I could’ve imagined. It’s also really complex so it will now take place in Arizona. I’m hoping to ascend in a few days, so set a reminder to get notified when I take off. https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM pic.twitter.com/JY3p2iQZeZ— David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 30, 2020
In mid-August, Blaine had announced he’d attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City by holding helium balloons.
“The idea is, I want to grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way into the sky until I almost disappear,” he said.
The special will air exclusively on Blaine’s YouTube channel.
This is Blaine’s first major event in more than a decade.