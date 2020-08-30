Magician David Blaine moves balloon stunt from NYC to Arizona

David Blaine attends the ABC 2016 Network Upfront Presentation at David Geffen Hall on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Magician David Blaine is pulling off a vanishing act: instead of floating over New York City while holding balloons on Monday, he’ll perform the act in Arizona in a few days.

Blaine announced the change Sunday, saying the stunt, which has been 10 years in the making, “is beyond anything that I could’ve imagined.”

“It’s also really complex so it will now take place in Arizona,” he said. I’m hoping to ascend in a few days.”

He said he hopes to launch Sept. 1 or Sept. 2, but it depends on wind.

In mid-August, Blaine had announced he’d attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City by holding helium balloons.

“The idea is, I want to grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way into the sky until I almost disappear,” he said.

The special will air exclusively on Blaine’s YouTube channel.

This is Blaine’s first major event in more than a decade.

