Magician David Blaine moves balloon stunt from NYC to Arizona

Magician David Blaine is pulling off a vanishing act: instead of floating over New York City while holding balloons on Monday, he’ll perform the act in Arizona in a few days.

Blaine announced the change Sunday, saying the stunt, which has been 10 years in the making, “is beyond anything that I could’ve imagined.”

“It’s also really complex so it will now take place in Arizona,” he said. I’m hoping to ascend in a few days.”

He said he hopes to launch Sept. 1 or Sept. 2, but it depends on wind.

In mid-August, Blaine had announced he’d attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City by holding helium balloons.

“The idea is, I want to grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way into the sky until I almost disappear,” he said.

The special will air exclusively on Blaine’s YouTube channel.

This is Blaine’s first major event in more than a decade.

