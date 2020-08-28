Madison Square Garden to be polling site for 2020 Election

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 17: An exterior view of Madison Square Garden following a game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks on April 17, 2013 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN — The World’s Most Famous Arena may well be the World’s Most Famous Polling Place this November.

Madison Square Garden and the city’s board of elections announced that MSG will become an early voting and Election Day poll site this fall, serving over 60,000 eligible voters and becoming what the city calls “the largest polling site in New York City.”

Manhattan voters assigned to Madison Square Garden can vote early from October 24 thru November 1 with varying hours, including weekends, early morning and evening hour options. The poll site will be located at the garden’s Chase Square, at the 7th Avenue entrance between 31st and 33rd Streets.

“Madison Square Garden holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers, and we are proud to be working with them in ensuring voters can cast their ballots in a safe, spacious and familiar environment,” says Board of Elections Executive Director Michael J. Ryan. “In an election where enthusiasm is at a fever pitch, we recognize the significance of having a venue like MSG on our side to make the process not only more convenient, but really give voters the sense they are part of something exciting and historic.”

The BOE says they are committed to the safety of our voters and poll workers, and will follow all CDC guidelines at all polling sites regarding social distancing, including providing floor markers, antiviral wipes for voters, antiseptic wipes to sanitize all voting equipment, individual stylus/pens to check in on poll pad and mark ballot and face coverings.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make mass gatherings difficult, we are excited to partner with New York City’s Board of Elections and support our community by providing a large-scale venue in the heart of New York City that can accommodate social distancing and serve as a safe place for residents to exercise their right to vote,” said Rich Constable, Madison Square Garden EVP of Government Affairs and Social Responsibility.

The initiative to make arenas polling sites has been lead by NBA players as part of their strike of postseason games due to racial injustice. In a joint statement released Friday, the sides say they will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform. Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando, showing their frustration with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice.