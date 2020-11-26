Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition continues despite pandemic

Performers dance along 34th Street during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of the flagship store in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. At last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the big fear was high wind. This year it’s a deadly pandemic. But the show will go one thanks to an overhaul and creative thinking. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MAHNATTAN — The balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view.

Instead of the usual path through Manhattan, this year’s parade was kept to the area in front of Macy’s flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.

While some of the event was live, much of the parade was pre-recorded for a television audience, with officials encouraging New Yorkers to watch from the small screen at home.

Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events canceled over the last year because of the virus.

Since it’s inaugural run in 1924, the parade has been canceled just three times: 1942, 1943 and 1944, due to World War II.

