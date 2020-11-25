Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to march on despite pandemic

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
MANHATTAN — The pandemic may have upended most traditions this holiday season, but the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will march on with balloons, dancers, floats, Broadway shows and Santa all heavily tweaked for safety.

The biggest change this year is that the usual 2 1/2-mile route through crowded Manhattan has been scrapped in favor of concentrating events to a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store.

Many performances have been pre-taped and most of the parade’s performers will be locally based to cut down on travel.

