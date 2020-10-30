Macy’s at Herald Square boarded up ahead of Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The Macy’s at Herald Square boarded up its windows in anticipation of protests from the result of the presidential election.

PIX11 News cameras saw workers boarding up along the famous storefront Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Macy’s told PIX11 News on Saturday the windows were initially scheduled to be covered up next week.

“Our windows at Macy’s Herald Square were previously scheduled to be dark next week in set-up for our annual holiday displays. Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing additional security measures at several of our stores,” the spokesperson said.

A variety of Fifth Avenue stores also were boarded up on Friday afternoon, some as early as 9 a.m.

Many Manhattan stores, including Macy’s at Herald Square, were looted in the unrest following protests against the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PIX11 News’ James Ford also contributed to this story.